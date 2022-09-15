Pramod Panju To Reunite With Shruti Naidu For His Next. Details Inside

Actor Pramod Panju, who garnered a lot of praise for his performance in Rathnan Prapancha as the quirky Udaal Babu Rao, is teaming with former actor Shruti Naidu for his next film. Billed as a youthful entertainer, the film will be backed by Shruti Naidu. She marked her debut as a film producer with the 2019 comedy-drama Premier Padmini.

Shruti’s debut production film starred Jaggesh, Madhoo Shah, Sudharani, and others. It was directed by Ramesh Indira and also had Pramod in a pivotal role. The actor’s performance as Driver Nanjundi was appreciated by all.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be announced in December this year after Pramod wraps up his other film commitments.

Earlier this year, Shruti speaking to an online daily revealed that the upcoming film will star Pramod in a full-fledged lead role, and it will be directed by Ramesh Indira, who also helmed Premier Padmini. Reportedly, the director has also penned the script and the entire team is ready to start the production.

Among many, Pramod is currently busy shooting for Bhuvanam Gaganam with Girish Mulimani at the helm of things. Rachel David, who is known for her role in Love Mocktail 2 has been roped in as lead actress opposite Pramod.

The film is billed as a romantic love story with elements of family emotions. It also has actor Pruthvi Amber of ‘Diya’ fame and Rachana Rai of ‘Vamana’ fame paired against each other in lead roles, along with Sharath Lohitashwa, Achyuth Kumar, and others playing prominent roles in the film.

Other than Rathnan Prapancha, Pramod hogged the limelight with Manju Mitra’s Geetha Bangle Stores, released in 2015. On the work front, the actor has an array of exciting films ahead including English Manja, Alankar Vidyarthi, and Bond Ravi.

