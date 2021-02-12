Pran Birth Anniversary: Here are His Memorable Performances as Villain

In a span of a six-decade career, Pran Sahab essayed a varied range of roles, from romantic hero to those of supporting characters. The iconic thespian wooed audiences with his versatility and charisma. Born Pran Krishan Sikand, the bonafide legend glorified the role of a villain in Indian films and went on to become one of the leading villains of the era. To honor Pran on his birthday, we look at some of his most memorable performances:

Purab aur Paschim

Pran is Harnam, who gets rewarded for betraying a freedom fighter. His family is left devastated after the fighter is killed later.

Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai

Who can forget Pran’s dacoit character Raaka? His lines, "Tumhara Baap Raaka" remains etched in the minds of movie buffs to date.

Zanjeer

Pran was Sher Khan who became a legend of friendship by his devotion to the angry young inspector Vijay, played by Amitabh Bachchan. Pran’s dialogue, "Choron Ke Bhi Usool Hote Hain,” is one of fan’s favourites.

Pathar Ke Sanam

Pran’s another memorable villainous role was Lala Bhagat Ram who would puff his cigarette and dialogue “Kyon? Theek hai na theek?”

Upkar

Pran aka Mangal Chacha was a good-hearted disabled farmer. He would teach Manoj Kumar’s character to keep others’ interest above own. Pran could portray a positive character with equal finesse.

Half Ticket

Pran’s smuggler character Raja Babu uses Kishore Kumar’s Vijay to bootleg his diamonds. The most memorable segment was Kumar all dressed as a woman and Pran playing along in disguise to woo the ‘woman’ in the Aake Sidhi Lagi Mere Dil Pe Katariya song.

Parichay

Pran extracted a stellar performance as Raj Saheb, a proud father and strict grandfather. He convincingly instituted the chameleon-like metamorphosis that he underwent for each film in the Gulzar directorial based on a Bengali novel also.