Pranitha Subhash Announces Pregnancy, Actress Expecting First Child with Husband Nitin ; See Pics

Sharing the happiness of welcoming a new member to her family, South actress Pranitha Shubhash took to Instagram on Monday and announced the happy news of her pregnancy. The actress will be welcoming her first child with her husband Nitin Raju. By posting a few adorable pictures on the photo-sharing platform, the Kannada actress shared the big news with her fans. She wrote, “For my husband’s 34th bday, the angels above have a present for us."

In the pictures, we see a delighted Paranitha as her hubby held her in his lap. The actress is seen all holding ultrasound of the little bundle of joy. As we scroll further we see the actress and her hubby holding the pregnancy test kit that had a positive result.

As soon as the post was shared online, celebrity followers including Ayushmann Khurrana and more than scores of fans flooded it with likes.

Social media followers sent congratulatory messages to the to be parents in the comments section.

For the unversed, Pranitha Subhash got married at a simple and intimate wedding ceremony at her home on the outskirts of the city in May 2021. She tied the knot with businessman Nitin Raju.

Talking about her wedding with ETimes, Pranitha said, “As cliched as it sounds, it was a love cum arranged marriage. We have known each other for a long time and have a lot of common friends. We decided that we would like to spend the rest of our lives together with the consent of our families. We knew we might have had to wait it out longer due to the pandemic, so we have a simple ceremony with all the COVID restrictions and protocols in place."

Pranitha shared that the pandemic ensured that she got to have her dream wedding ceremony. “I have always been a very private person and do not like to make everything public. This wedding ceremony was just how I wanted it. I’d have had to fight for the ceremonies to be simple had it been otherwise, but now it played to how I would have liked it. We had just the closest of our families and friends in attendance," she shared and hinted that she might have a small bash once things get better to get some of her other friends and colleagues to celebrate with them.

