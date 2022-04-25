Pranitha Subhash is Dancing to Jugnu to Drive Away All Her Pregnancy Blues in 'Major Throwback' Video

Actor Pranitha Subhash took to Instagram to treat her followers to a jam session to the song Jugnu. The actor rocked the Internet when she announced her pregnancy with her husband, Nitin Raju. As a tribute to her days before the pregnancy, Pranitha Subhash shared an Instagram reel of her vibing to Jugnu in the gym.

The actor’s Instagram post was captioned, “Dancing to drive away all the pregnancy blues…Major throwback”. Pranitha Subhash and Nitin Raju tied the knot on 31 May 2021 with their family and close friends in attendance.

The mom-to-be is an avid social media user and keeps her fans up to date by posting glimpses of her pregnancy on Instagram. On several occasions, Pranitha posted workout videos for all her pregnant viewers and it suffices to say that many of them were inspired by the actor. She also posted a bevy of the cutest photos with her beau, Nitin Raju. Some of them were mirror selfies the couple had snapped during a workout while their pregnancy announcement stole the show as he embraced his wife while she held sonograms of the baby.

Recently, the Bhuj actor was bathed in maternal bliss as she posted a poolside photo on Instagram. Pranitha looked absolutely stunning in a white bodysuit that showed off her baby bump. In addition to this gorgeous ensemble she also wore a beautiful blue robe that completed her relaxed-weekend vibe.

On a more professional note, Pranitha Subhash was last seen on the silver screen alongside Ajay Devgn in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The motion picture was set in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and was released on 13 August 2021 on OTT platforms. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the war drama additionally starred Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles. The actor has not announced any other films as of now.

