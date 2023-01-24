Pranitha Subhash Looks Fabulous in Latest Instagram Post; See Pics

Popular actress Pranitha Subhash remains quite active on social media and often shares photos and videos. Recently, the actress dropped a few pictures in which she is seen in a floral printed T-shirt, which she paired with white jeans. Pranitha Subhash prefers to keep it simple yet elegant. She chooses no make-up look and left her tresses open. The actress strikes a smiling pose as she looks at the camera.

While sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Sunday vibes!! Oh wait.. Mum’s don’t have Sundays”. Since being posted, her pictures have accumulated more than 2,33,850 likes and counting.

Moments after the actress shared her pictures online, several social media users rushed to the comment section to praise her looks. One user wrote, “Cuteness overloaded”. Another user commented, “Beautiful”. One user also wrote, “Favorite”.

Check out the video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranita Subhash (@pranitha.insta)

On the work front, the actress is popular for Brahma, Mass, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Attarintiki Daredi. Pranathi made her debut in the Kannada industry with the 2010 film, Porki, a remake of the Telugu film Pokiri. Meanwhile, she made her Tamil debut with the 2011 film Udhayan.

Some of her other films include Baava, Attarintiki Daredi, Massu Engira Masilamani and Hungama. Besides this, the actress has also starred in the critically acclaimed film Bheema Theeradalli. The actress was last seen in the 2019 film NTR: Kathanayakudu.

Her Telugu debut was with the movie Em Pillo. Em Pillado. After that, she acted in films like Pandavulu Pandavulu Tummeda and Rabhasa, and many more.

Pranitha Subhash tied the wedding knot with businessman Nitin Raju in an intimate ceremony on May 30, 2021.

