Pranitha Subhash Looks Stunning In This Off-Shoulder Sequined Gown

Actress Pranitha Subhash was blessed with a baby girl earlier this year. While it’s natural for women to gain weight after childbirth, the Hungama 2 actress has managed to get back in shape after delivery with the help of a strenuous workout routine. Pranitha often motivates her fans to grind harder at the gym by sharing post-workout pictures or videoes of herself working out at the gym on social media.

Recently, the diva made fans stop dead in their tracks as she flaunted her glammed-up avatar in a string of selfies on Instagram. In the pictures posted on her Instagram story, Pranitha is seen wearing a maroon off-shoulder sequined bodycon gown. She paired her gown with a matching pair of statement earrings. A side-parted hairdo with her open tresses completed her look.

In another story, Pranitha Subhash posed with her businessman husband, Nitin Raju. The actress flashed her beaming smile at the camera while resting on her husband’s shoulder in the photo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pranitha Subhash has worked in the Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries. She made her acting debut in the 2010 Kannada film Porki, opposite Darshan. She then went on to work in a host of popular movies, including Mr. 420, Brahma, Masss, Dynamite, and Mass Leader, to name a few. She was last seen in the Hindi-language war film Burj: The Pride Of India. The movie, directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, was set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

Up next, Pranitha is all set to make her comeback to Kannada cinema with Ramana Avatara. The upcoming film is written and directed by Vikas and Vinay Pampapathi, respectively. And, it is produced by Amrej Suryanvanshi. Besides Pranitha, the comic caper also stars Rishi, Danish Sait, Raj B Shetty and Shubra Aiyappa in key roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here