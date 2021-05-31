movies

Pranitha Subhash Marries Businessman Nitin Raju in Bengaluru

Pranitha Subhash Marries Businessman Nitin Raju in Bengaluru

Hungama 2 actress Pranitha Subhash tied the knot with businessman Nitin Raju in Bengaluru at an intimate ceremony.

Actress Pranitha Subhash tied the knot with businessman Nitin Raju at an intimate ceremony in Bengaluru on Sunday. Talking to a publication, Pranitha expressed her joy at this recent development.

Talking to Times of India, Pranitha said, “As cliched as it sounds, it was a love cum arranged marriage. We have known each other for a long time and have a lot of common friends. We decided that we would like to spend the rest of our lives together with the consent of our families. We knew we might have had to wait it out longer due to the pandemic, so we have a simple ceremony with all the COVID restrictions and protocols in place."

“I have always been a very private person and do not like to make everything public. This wedding ceremony was just how I wanted it. I’d have had to fight for the ceremonies to be simple had it been otherwise, but now it played to how I would have liked it," she further added, saying that they had only their closest family and friends in attendance.

Pranitha works predominantly in the Kannada, Telugu and Tamil film industries. She made her debut in the 2010 Kannada film Porki, opposite Darshan. She will be making her Bollywood debut with Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2. The film also stars Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Meezan Jaaferi.

first published:May 31, 2021, 16:17 IST