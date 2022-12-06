Pranitha Subhash Posts Adorable Pics With Daughter At Her ‘Monthly Birthday Dinner’

Pranitha Subhash is a well-known actress, who predominantly works in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. The 30-year-old has carved her niche in the film industry in a very short period. She is an avid social media user, and her posts start trending as soon as she shares them. Recently, the actress took to Instagram and posted a few pictures with her daughter — but Pranitha did not reveal her entire face, and used emojis to hide it.

The actress captioned it, “Pouting already…at our monthly birthday dinner”. In one of the photos, Pranitha can be seen kissing her daughter. The photos are clicked at a restaurant, where the actress was seen celebrating the monthly birthday of her beloved daughter.

As soon as Pranitha uploaded the pictures on her Instagram handle, several users rushed to the comment section. One user wrote, “Your baby will look just like you. Another commented, “Have a wonderful time with your child/God bless”. One user also wrote, “She is just like you…beautiful and cute”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranita Subhash (@pranitha.insta)

Several fans have also asked the actress to reveal her daughter’s face.

The actress has taken a short break from acting to spend time with her little munchkin. Pranitha is known for films like Atharintiki Daaredi, Bheema Theeradalli, Anirudh, Masterpiece, The Super Khiladi 2 and Rakshasudu. The actress made her debut with the 2010 Kannada film, Porki, a remake of the Telugu film Pokiri. In the same year, she also appeared in the Telugu film, Em Pillo Em Pillado. Pranitha made her debut in the Telugu movie industry with Udhayan.

Her other commercially successful Telugu films include Baava (2010), Massu Engira Masilamani (2015) opposite Suriya, Attarintiki Daredi (2013) and Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal opposite Jai.

Read all the Latest Movies News here