Pranitha Subhash Shares Pics of Adorable Daughter, Some 'Parenting Hacks'

Actress Pranitha Subhash and her husband Nitin Raju were blessed with a baby girl earlier this year. The actor, ever since she announced her pregnancy, would share glimpses of her journey on social media. Recently, the actress shared some adorable pictures with her daughter on her Instagram handle. In the photos, she is seen playing with her little one. Sharing the pictures, Pranitha wrote, “Parenting Hacks for Weekends: There is no hack. This is what your weekends will look like from now on.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranita Subhash (@pranitha.insta)



Pranitha married Nitin in May last year. This year in June, the couple welcomed their first child. They named the baby girl Arna.

On the work front, Pranitha predominantly works in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. She made her acting debut in 2010 with the Kannada film Porki, directed by M. D. Sridhar. Later, she worked in several commercially successful Telugu and Tamil films like Baava, Attarintiki Daredi, Massu Engira Masilamani, Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal, and Hungama 2, among others.

Top showsha video

She was last seen in the Hindi language war film Bhuj: The Pride Of India, directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The movie featured actors Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Ihana Dhillon in the lead roles. The movie did not perform well in the theatres and received mostly negative reviews, where critics slammed the film for its writing, pace, and unrealistic situations.

Read all the Latest Movies News here