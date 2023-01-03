Pranitha Subhash Twins With Daughter Arna On Her ‘Monthly Birthday’

Pranitha Subhash is a well-known face in the Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries. Besides being a renowned actress, the 30-year-old is also an avid social media user. She often shares her whereabouts with fans on social media to stay connected with them. The actress welcomed a baby girl, Arna, to her family last year, and she leaves no opportunity to shell out major mother-daughter goals by posting adorable snaps with her munchkin.

Recently, Pranitha posted a couple of lovely pictures with her daughter on Instagram on the occasion of her monthly birthday. In the pictures, the duo is seen twinning in sleeveless white dresses, spending quality time with each other. Along with posting the happy clicks on Instagram, the Hungama 2 star captioned her post, “Twinning with this tiny human we made #monthlybirthday.”

Check out Pranitha Subhash’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranita Subhash (@pranitha.insta)

As soon as Pranitha uploaded the pictures on Instagram, several users flocked to the comments section of her post to lavish the mother-daughter duo with praises galore. One user wrote, “Two beautiful girls in one frame.” Another commented, “May god bless you both.” A third user remarked, “So cute photo.”

On the work front, Pranitha Subhash made her debut as an actress with the 2010 Kannada film Porki, which was a remake of the Telugu movie Pokiri. In the same year, she also debuted in the Telugu film industry with Em Pillo Em Pillado, alongside Udhayan. She then worked in a host of popular movies, including Atharintiki Daaredi, Bheema Theeradalli, Masterpiece, The Super Khiladi 2, Rakshasudu, Baava, Massu Engira Masilamani, Attarintiki Daredi, and Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal.

Pranitha was last seen in the Hindi language war film Bhuj: The Pride Of India, directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The movie starred Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fathehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and Ihana Dhillon in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here