Pranitha Subhash Welcomes Daughter, Says 'Last Few Days Have Been Surreal'

Actress Pranitha Subhash and her husband Nitin Raju welcomed their baby girl. The new mom took to Instagram to share a couple of photos from the hospital ward and pen a note as she sharted this new journey. She also shared photos of the little one but kept her face hidden with emojis. The actress wrote, “The last few days have been surreal … ever since our baby girl was born.. ❤️I was really lucky to have a gynaecologist mom, but for her this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr Subbu, our anaesthetist and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can’t wait to share my birth story with you all ❤️”

Take a look:

The actress, who is an avid social media user, shared her pregnancy journey with her fans and followers. She often used to drop photos from her maternity shoot. The Hungama 2 actress recently upped the glitz factor with photographs taken in an open jacuzzi. The mother-to-be looked stunning in her most recent social media post. She shared two photos of her uncovered baby bump on her Instagram account. In the photos, Pranitha is wearing a black two-piece swimsuit while posing in a jacuzzi. Pranitha emanated a maternal glow in the pictures.

Pranitha had also announced her pregnancy on social media a couple of months ago.

Pranitha Subhash announced her pregnancy on Instagram. In an interview with the Times of India, the actress revealed that she was a little particular about announcing the date of her delivery on her social media. She said, “The family believes a lot in drishti and since this is our first child, everyone is concerned about putting out too many details.”

On the work front, Pranitha Subhash made her Telugu debut back in 2010 in Baava and last appeared in the 2019 release, NTR: Kathanayakudu alongside Balakrishna.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.