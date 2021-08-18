Prankster Ben 'Afflec' Sends Pizzas Worth Rs 10k to Jennifer Lopez's Ex Alex Rodriguez

The reunion of Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez with her former boyfriend and actor Ben Affleck has garnered attention from all over. However, it seems the development has also given an opportunity to some people to play pranks on Lopez’s former partner and baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

According to a report by TMZ, a person who went by the name Ben ordered $141.32 worth of pizzas from Florida-based online pizza joint Bulls Bears & Squares to send them to Rodriguez’s home in the Hamptons on June 17. The report further mentioned that it is unclear exactly how many pizzas were ordered, but the owner of the pizza place Samuel Tadros told TMZ that the only topping requested was chicken. Tadros said that the Chicago stuffed jalapeño ranch chicken deep dish pizza is one of the most popular menu items at his shop and if the bill was around $140 (INR 10,402), it means the man sent Rodriguez 3 deep dishes.

The person who placed the order introduced himself as “Ben Afflec” which is just one letter short of the full name of Lopez’s current boyfriend. It is speculated that the people who placed the order meant it to be a troll of some sort on Rodriguez. It is also interesting to note that the person who placed the order was aware of the former baseball player’s address.

Lopez had first met Rodriguez in 2005, and the duo started dating in 2017 and was engaged two years later. However, earlier in April this year, the couple ended their engagement. In a recent interview to Entertainment Weekly, Rodriguez opened up on his relationship with Lopez and said, “I had five years of an incredible life and partnership.” The 46-year-old further said he and his daughters from his former partner Cynthia Scurtis have learned a lot and now they have the opportunity to take that and move forward.

