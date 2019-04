Pranksters Turn MIT Campus into Captain America Grounds, Chris Evans Calls Act 'Very Cool'

Avengers: Endgame has caused world frenzy like no other film or pop culture media before it. Fans are not just giving a shout out to their favourite superheroes, they are literally making the tribute ceremony all the more special and insane, depending on priorities of the parties involved. In a latest prank, carried out at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, students turned the university campus into Captain America grounds.MIT's Great Dome was spotted in blue, white and red colours, its design exactly like the Captain America shield, in honor of Avengers: Endgame. A video was subsequently uploaded by a student named Raymond Huffman, in which it is revealed that the dome is covered in Captain America themed cloth. See Video here: Mashable.com reported that one of the members of the group behind the act anonymously explained to The Boston Globe that the current generation of MIT students grew up watching the franchise, so they wanted to express their gratitude for the role the film series has played in their lives.Original Captain America, Chris Evans, chanced upon the video and shared it on his Twitter handle, terming the act, "Very Cool!"Avengers: Endgame has opened to rave reviews worldwide. The Russo brothers directorial has earned more than USD 1.2 billion globally since its release last week. Judging by the numbers, Marvel Studios' superhero spectacle may surpass James Cameron's Avatar in the coming time.Follow @News18Movies for more