English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pranksters Turn MIT Campus into Captain America Grounds, Chris Evans Calls Act 'Very Cool'
In a latest tribute to the 'Avengers' franchise, fans in America turned Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus into Captain America grounds.
Image: Chris Evans/Instagram
Loading...
Avengers: Endgame has caused world frenzy like no other film or pop culture media before it. Fans are not just giving a shout out to their favourite superheroes, they are literally making the tribute ceremony all the more special and insane, depending on priorities of the parties involved. In a latest prank, carried out at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, students turned the university campus into Captain America grounds.
MIT's Great Dome was spotted in blue, white and red colours, its design exactly like the Captain America shield, in honor of Avengers: Endgame. A video was subsequently uploaded by a student named Raymond Huffman, in which it is revealed that the dome is covered in Captain America themed cloth. See Video here:
Mashable.com reported that one of the members of the group behind the act anonymously explained to The Boston Globe that the current generation of MIT students grew up watching the franchise, so they wanted to express their gratitude for the role the film series has played in their lives.
Original Captain America, Chris Evans, chanced upon the video and shared it on his Twitter handle, terming the act, "Very Cool!"
Avengers: Endgame has opened to rave reviews worldwide. The Russo brothers directorial has earned more than USD 1.2 billion globally since its release last week. Judging by the numbers, Marvel Studios' superhero spectacle may surpass James Cameron's Avatar in the coming time.
Follow @News18Movies for more
MIT's Great Dome was spotted in blue, white and red colours, its design exactly like the Captain America shield, in honor of Avengers: Endgame. A video was subsequently uploaded by a student named Raymond Huffman, in which it is revealed that the dome is covered in Captain America themed cloth. See Video here:
Mashable.com reported that one of the members of the group behind the act anonymously explained to The Boston Globe that the current generation of MIT students grew up watching the franchise, so they wanted to express their gratitude for the role the film series has played in their lives.
Original Captain America, Chris Evans, chanced upon the video and shared it on his Twitter handle, terming the act, "Very Cool!"
Very cool! https://t.co/jMQEPtnQdu— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 29, 2019
Avengers: Endgame has opened to rave reviews worldwide. The Russo brothers directorial has earned more than USD 1.2 billion globally since its release last week. Judging by the numbers, Marvel Studios' superhero spectacle may surpass James Cameron's Avatar in the coming time.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPad Mini (2019) Review: An iPad That Has no Competition, Except From Your Smartphone
- Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth's Wedding Gets Postponed, Actress Returns to US: Report
- Tiger Shroff doesn't Know What a Real College Looks Like Because He's Never been to One
- Bharat Song Chashni is Salman Khan's Love Ballad for Katrina Kaif
- Maruti Suzuki Ertiga With 1.5-litre Diesel Engine Launched in India at Rs 9.86 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results