Pran’s 100th Birth Anniversary: 5 Must-watch Films of the Actor

Born on February 12, 1920, one of Indian cinema’s most quintessential villains, Pran Krishan Sikand aka Pran wooed audiences with his charisma and versatilty. The grand old artist got his first break in 1940 with Yamla Jat, after a chance encounter with a film producer. In a span of a six-decade career, the iconic thespian, who glorified the role of a villain, featured in over 350 movies.

In the 60s, such was the impact of his roles that the mention of his name invoked fear in people. However, his on-screen cunning and immodest being did not get in the way of his fame. The bonafide legend was dearly loved by the film fraternity and admired by movie enthusiasts. His biography was named as ‘. . . and Pran’ because his name appeared in the movie credits as so.

To honour Pran Sahab on his birth anniversary, let’s look at some of his most remembered films.

Purab aur Paschim

Pran plays the character of Harnam, a Westernised babu who betrays a freedom fighter and Pram Chopra portrays the role of Om in the film. However, his life takes a turn when Om is murdered by British police leaving Harnam’s family devastated.

Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai

The role of the antagonist, dacoit Raaka played by Pran is deeply etched in the minds of the spectators till date. Alongside Raj Kapoor, Pran brought a unique look and mannerism to his character. This movie marked Pran’s name as one of the leading villains of the era

Upkar

In this film, Pran aka Mangal Chacha plays a good-hearted disabled farmer thus proving that he could play a positive character with equal ease. Pran had also lent his voice to the song Kasme Wade Pyaar Wafa for this movie.

Parichay

Directed by Gulzar, the movie is based on a Bengali novel Rangeen Uttarain. In the film, Pran tuned in a stellar performance as a proud father and strict grandfather, Raj Saheb. He portrayed the positive demeanour so convincingly instituting his chameleon-like transformation that he underwent for each film.

Zanjeer

Pran portrayed the iconic role of 'Sher Khan' in the 1973 blockbuster, directed and produced by Prakash Mehra. The movie also marked the arrival of Amitabh Bachchan as ‘angry young man’.

