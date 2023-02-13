Marathi actress Prarthana Behere is an avid social media user. The 30-year-old actress often treats her fans with pictures from her various photoshoot sessions on Instagram, which her fans love. Recently, the actress shared a series of images from her latest bold photoshoot. In the photo, we can see the actress slaying in a stunning backless sequined dress, looking gorgeous in her beautiful outfit. The actress opted for nude makeup with bold lips, kept her tresses open and flaunted her back tattoo as she posed for the camera. But as soon as the diva shared the pictures, many users trolled her for her bold pictures.

See the pic:

Seeing the post some users trolled her. One of them wrote, “No need to expose. As it is an insult to your real talent," while some wrote about her revealing outfit. On the other hand, some of her fans also motivated her and showered compliments on their favourite actress in the comment section. One of her fans wrote, “Gorgeous”, and another wrote, “Queen”. “Amazing,” commented the third user, while many showered red hearts and fire emojis in the comment box.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prarthana started her career in 2009 with the Marathi film Rita. She made her debut in the lead with the Marathi movie Jai Maharashtra Dhaba Bhatinda as a Punjabi girl Jaspinder Kaur in 2013.

Later, she went on to act in popular movies like Mai Lek, Mitwaa, Fugay, Anaan, Coffee Ani Barach Kahi, Vakratunda Mahakaaya, Mr and Mrs Sadachari, Fugay, and Ti & Ti, and many more. She debuted in television with Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta where she played the role of Vaishali.

She made her Bollywood film debut with Love U…. Mr. Kalakaar! in 2011 as Kamya. In the same year, she appeared in a supporting role in Salman Khan starrer Bodyguard.

She was last seen playing a lead role in Zee Marathi’s popular show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath alongside Shreyas Talpade. The show was directed by Ajay Mayekar, written by Sankarshan Karhade, and produced under Creative Minds Production. The series completed 458 episodes and recently ended on January 22.

