Prarthana Behere Shares BTS Video of Shooting in Rain

Outdoor shooting of movies and shows during rainy season could be quite challenging. Actress Prarthana Behere recently shared a behind the scenes video from the shooting of popular Marathi television series Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath. In the video the actress was seen shooting for the serial with the cast and crew amid rain.

In the video, the crew members can be seen carrying umbrellas and protecting themselves from the rain while the shooting is underway. The crew members were trying to protect the camera and lighting equipment from the rain. A few members from the cast and crew were also seen enjoying the lovely weather.

Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath, which airs on Zee Marathi, has become quite popular among the television audiences. In Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath, Prarthana plays Neha Kamat, a devoted mother. Shreyas Talpade plays the male lead in the television series.

“This monsoon… coming soon. Do watch Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath only on ZEEMARATHI,” wrote Prarthana in her Instagram post.

The BTS video features both Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana. It seems a scene of their meeting is being filmed. The video also features both Shreays and Prathana enjoying the rain. Shreyas is riding a cycle with Prarthana.

The BTS video of the romantic rain sequence gives a glimpse into the upcoming episode. It seems the upcoming episode of Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath will feature this romantic sequence featuring the lead pair. As per the latest update from the serial, both Neha and Yash have got married recently. They are enjoying their married life and Neha is trying her best to impress Yash.

