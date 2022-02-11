Prasad Oak Directorial Chandramukhi's Teaser Hints the Film is Intriguing Saga

Kachcha Limbu and Hirkani fame Prasad Oak is gearing up to release Chandramukhi, one of his most anticipated films, on April 29. But before that, the teaser of the film was released on 10 February, and it is quite intriguing. The preview has raised expectations for a massive hit.

The one-minute-and-six-second clip opens with the mesmerising rhythm of dhol on a gorgeously decorated stage and the feet of a woman about to dance her heart out.

Chandramukhi is a romantic drama about an ambitious, shrewd politician and a beautiful Tamasha girl. It is a film adaptation of Vishwas Patil’s popular book of the same name.

Prasad Oak also provides a voice-over in the teaser in which he suggests that this is a romantic drama between two individuals.

Akshay Bardapurkar, the head, and founder of Planet Marathi said about Chandramukhi, “We’re dedicated to giving the public the best, therefore we’ve built a great work of art for them.= “Working with Prasad Oak was a tremendous opportunity for us," he said about the direction of Prasad Oak. “And acquiring a team of people who come with their own experiences is what we have always believed in. He previously demonstrated his ability to deal with many plots, demonstrating how thoughtful his thinking can be", Akshay added.

Akshay Bardapurkar, Planet Marathi, Golden Ratio Films, and Creative Vibe Productions are producing Chandramukhi, which is co-produced by Flying Dragon Entertainment and Lightwiden Entertainment. The dialogues for the film were written by Chinmay Mandlekar.

Ajay-Atul composed the soundtrack for the film. The lead cast portraying Chandramukhi and other performers is still being kept under wraps, but they will be revealed soon during the film’s promotion.

Chandramukhi, which is based on Vishwas Patil’s popular book of the same name, was set to be released on November 5, 2021, but the producers chose to postpone it without giving any reason.

