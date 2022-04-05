Prasad Oak Remembers Marathi Legend Nilu Phule, Expresses Admiration For Him

Legendary actor Nilu Phule was a celebrated villain and was quite famous for some of his roles. His inspirational life story is now going to be a subject for biography by actor and director Prasad Oa, who announced it some time ago.

On April 4, Prasad remembered Nilu on his birthday and emphasised how this biography was important to him. He shared two photos as part of his post. In the first picture, Nilu is seen sitting at some ceremony. In the second one, Prasad and Nilu are seen sharing a fun moment while watching something.

Prasad wrote in the caption that two-and-a-half years of association with him are unforgettable. The Kaccha Limbu director said that he considered Nilu his teacher. According to Prasad, this film will be a Guru Dakshina to Nilu. Prasad ended the post, asking for Nilu’s blessings.

Prasad’s friends and fans have been delighted at this announcement. They expressed their love and admiration for this decision by Prasad in the comment section. Actors Samidha Guru and Addinath M. Kothare, and producer Akshay Bardapurkar congratulated Prasad on the project. Actress Amruta Khanvilkar was left speechless following the announcement.

Prasad started his directing career with the play Premach Goshta. Nilu and Shriram Lagoo were a part of this play.

Nilu’s daughter Gargi Phule also shared this post penned by Prasad.

Gargi had earlier said that she wanted the younger generation to know about her father. According to Gargi, her father was not just an actor, he also contributed to the welfare of the community.

On the work front, Prasad will be seen as a director with the films Chandramukhi and Bhadrakali next. He will also be seen as an actor in Mangalashtak Returns.

