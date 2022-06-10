Prasad Oak Shares BTS Moments From Chandramukh. Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Marathi actor and director Prasad Oak has every reason to be over the moon at present. He has hit the bull’s eye twice with his directorial Chandramukhi, which has released to great response, and Dharmaveer. He portrayed revered political leader Anand Dighe. His performance was unanimously praised by many calling the film a befitting tribute to the late politician. The two films, which were released in less than a gap of a month, have catapulted Prasad Oak to widespread stardom in Marathi Cinema.

Chandramukhi is considered a landmark in Marathi cinema. It featured an extensive marketing and promotional campaign that was not seen before in the industry. Leading actress Amruta Khanvilkar keeps sharing stills and behind the scene shots from the movie and recently also posted a thank you note to her fans for making the movie a success. Now, director Prasad Oak has also shared some behind the scene stills from Chandramukhi. The post contains a video of a compilation of shots, mainly from the making of the song Kanha from the movie and some more as well.

Prasad Oak has shared some of the lyrics of the emotional song as a caption along with the video. A lot of fans have showered love on the video and commented about how his dedication to making the film. Amruta Khanvilkar also dropped a few heart-faced emojis in the comment section and said ‘Only love’.

The song Kanha is written by Guru Thakur with music by Ajay-Atul. Ajay Gogavale lent his powerful voice to the song and the picturization of the song, depicting Amruta Khanvilar and Adinath Kothare was very much appreciated by the audience.

