Prasad Oak-Starrer Dharamveer Hits Theatres, Will it Repeat The Chandramukhi Magic?

The much-anticipated Marathi film Dharmaveer has hit the theatres. The trailer of the film, launched last Sunday, was released on YouTube on Wednesday and has garnered 1,164,309 views so far — a great achievement for a regional film.

As the trailer fetched much attention to the film, actor Prasad Oak, who is seen in the lead role of Anand Dighe, said that social media is all abuzz with the trailer of Dharmaveer, Anand Dighe’s biography. “In just 24 hours, the trailer of Dharmaveer got 60 lakh views. Millions of thanks to the audience for this huge love!” the actor said.

The film is based on the life of senior Shiv Sena leader Dharmaveer Anand Chintamani Dighe, who was also the Thane district Unit chief of the party. For the unversed, he was considered a powerful muscleman in Thane. In terms of power and popularity, Dighe was said to be second only to the party’s founder Bal Thackeray.

The trailer begins with “Where there is religion, there is victory” and features Anand Dighe as a larger-than-life hero. Prasad Oak’s performance has been highly praised since the first poster and teaser of the film came out.

Apart from this, the trailer also gives a glimpse of Dharmaveer’s title song. Prasad Oak has left everyone surprised with his powerful punchlines against jihad.

The trailer of the movie was launched on May 8 by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Thane District Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde at a star-studded event in Mumbai with several dignitaries and celebrities in attendance. Among many, the event was graced by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Bhagyashree, and Gulshan Grover.

With the film, written and directed by Pravin Tarde, actor Mangesh Desai has marked his debut as a producer in the industry.

Interestingly, Prasad Oak’s last directorial Chandramukhi turned out to be a smash hit at the box office and set newer and higher standards for Marathi cinema. It remains to be seen if the actor Prasad Oak will live up to the standards set by the director Prasad Oak.

