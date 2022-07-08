Prasad Oak Wins Dada Kondke Smriti Gaurav For His Portrayal of Anand Dighe in Dharmaveer

Prasad Oak plunged straight into the hearts of the audience with his phenomenal acting in the film Dharmaveer. Prasad proved his acting prowess as he got into the skin of the late leader Anand Dighe. Recently, he was awarded Dada Kondke Smriti Gaurav for his acting. Overwhelmed with emotions, Prasad shared a post on Instagram expressing his happiness.

Prasad wrote that this award is dedicated to Anand Dighe sahib. Prasad also extended a vote of thanks to Dharmaveer’s director Pravin Tarde. He thanked actor Mangesh Desai, who portrayed the reporter’s character in Dharmaveer. Prasad also thanked Maharashtra’s chief minister Eknath Shinde.

He also acknowledged Maharashtra Sanskrutik Abhiyan Trust, Mrs Maniktai, Mr Padmakar More and Santosh Parab for respecting him with such a prestigious award. According to reports, these three members are connected with this trust.

Prasad ended his post by writing that it was one of the greatest moments in his life to receive an award for the portrayal of a leader who protected democracy.

Alongside the caption, he shared a video and two pictures with his prize.

His colleagues from the entertainment industry and fans congratulated him on this achievement. Actors Shreya Bugde, Swwapnil Joshi, Subodh Bhave, Siddharth Jadhav and Jitendra Joshi congratulated him. Actors Adinath Kothare, filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar and Abhijeet Khandkekar also conveyed their wishes.

After charming the audience with his acting in Dharmaveer, Prasad will be seen in the film Mangalashtak Returns. Mangalashtak Returns is currently in the production stage. It is directed by Yogesh Bhosale. Saksham Kulkarni, Anand Ingle and Vrushabh Shaha will be a part of this film. Mangalashtak Returns is bankrolled by Sharda Film Production.

According to reports, this film revolves around relationships, marriage and divorce. According to Vrushabh, the film will delve into why marriages end up in divorce. The film has been shot in various parts of Pune. Actress Shweta Kharat, who is acting in this film, loved portraying the role of a college student. She enjoyed every bit of shooting.

