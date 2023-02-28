Marathi actor Prasad Oak has won accolades for his performance as the late politician Anand Chintamani Dighe in the film Dharmaveer. His powerful punches and insane amount of energy infused into the character of Anand Dighe was applauded by critics and audiences. The film, which was released in theatres in May 2022, was a huge hit.

This movie is again in the news as Prasad recently won the favourite actor of Maharashtra award for his excellent performance in the movie. He was all smiles after winning this prestigious award and shared a post on Instagram.

Prasad thanked the entire team of Dharmaveer and audiences for showering praises on him for Anand Dighe’s role. He has shared the photos of him holding the trophy and his look from Dharmaveer as well. Wife Manjiri Oak, fans and colleagues were extremely happy and conveyed their heartiest wishes to him for achieving this milestone in his acting career.

Singer Ketaki Mategaonkar, actresses Isha Keskar, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Rutuja Bagwe and anchor Abhijeet Khandkekar congratulated Prasad. Actors Siddarth Jadhav, Subodh Bhave, Jitendra Joshi and Amit Phalke also expressed happiness at this moment.

A fan wrote that they were eagerly expecting such a moment in Prasad’s life. According to the follower, Prasad played the character of Anand Dighe with such perfection that it was hard to distinguish him from the original one. Others also lauded how effortlessly he has got his teeth into the skin of Anand Dighe’s character and wished that he would deliver more of such remarkable performances.

This is not the only time Prasad has been rewarded for his charismatic performance as Anand Dighe. Last year on July 6, he became the recipient of Dada Kondke Smriti Gaurav for his acting in this role. He was overwhelmed with emotions and thanked director Pravin Tarde, co-actor Mangesh Desai and Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He also thanked Maharashtra Sanskrutik Abhiyan Trust, Maniktai, Padmakar More and Santosh Parab for elevating his career graph with this award.

Besides Dharmaveer, Prasad will enact a pivotal role in the film Mangalashtak Return.

