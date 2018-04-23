Prasad Oak Wins National Film Award For Kachcha Limbu

Prasad Oak, the talented, actor, writer, singer, anchor, poet and a film producer, turned director with the film Kachcha Limbu is on a roll. Post winning the Majja Digital Award for the best director, his film has been awarded the Best Marathi Film at the 65th National Film Awards.This year at the National Film Awards, one saw a particularly encouraging day for debutant filmmakers, whose maiden efforts won in several categories. The directorial debut of theatre personality Nipun Dharmadhikari, Dhappa, won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration. Amar Deokar’s directorial debut, Mhorkya, won two awards — Best Children’s Film as well a Special Jury Mention for actor Yasharaj Karhade. Prasad Oak’s directorial debut Kachcha Limbu, produced by Mandarr Bhaskar Devasthali, won the Best Marathi Film award.Prasad Oak was ecstatic, saying "Winning awards is always a great feeling, however for this one is really special as this film is very close to my heart."Kachcha Limbu, talks about a couple’s struggle to bring up a mentally challenged son who is trying to deal with his sexual desires. The film starts Ravi Jadhav, Sachin Khedekar, Sonali Kulkarni, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan and any more.“It is a great honour and I am thrilled. It was my debut film as a director and there could be no greater recognition than this. For me, it’s a dream come true,” he said.With so many awards and accolades coming his way, I am sure Oak’s dream run has just began. Here’s wishing him all the best for all the projects that he wishes to undertake and who do hope that he gets the same amount of love and encouragement that he has got for his one.