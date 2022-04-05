Prasad Oak’s Wife Manjiri Oak Posts Dance Video With Amruta Khanvilkar, Comments Pour in

The much-talked-about and much-awaited movie Chandramukhi based on Vishwas Patil’s novel of the same name has been a source of public interest for almost two years now. It is a romantic drama about an ambitious, shrewd politician and a beautiful dancer played by Amruta Khanvilkar.

With a little more than three weeks left for the film’s release, the song, Chandra, featuring the leading lady was released last week. The song was met with a humungous response from the public. Amruta’s dance has been widely appreciated by the Marathi audience. The song is making waves on social media. And now, in a new video, someone else has joined Amruta in a dance performance to the song Chandra.

It is none other than director Prasad Oak’s wife Manjiri Oak, who has made a dance video along with Amruta on the song and has posted it on her social media handle. Sharing the video, Manjiri wrote in the caption “Amruta, the magic of your dance is such that seeing you dance, even those who cannot dance will want to shake a leg. I am one of them. You and Ashish are magicians. You can make anybody dance”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by manjiri oak (@manjiri_oak)

Prasad Oak commented on his wife’s dancing and said that he didn’t have words to appreciate her. Amruta also had a word of appreciation for Manjiri, who is an entrepreneur by profession. She has also worked with her husband Prasad Oak as an assistant director and is very active on social media.

Chandramukhi is scheduled for release on April 29. Akshay Bardapurkar, the head, and founder of Planet Marathi said about Chandramukhi, “We are dedicated to giving the public the best and hence we have built a great work of art for them. Working with Prasad Oak was a great opportunity for us”.

