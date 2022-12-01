Prasanth Varma And Team HanuMan Visit Ayodhya. Pics Go Viral

Director Prashanth Verma’s upcoming superhero movie HanuMan dropped its teaser about a week back and it has been receiving a positive response from fans. The teaser was compared favourably to Adipurush. Fans even believe that the VFX of HanuMan, made on a lower budget than that of Adipurush, is far superior to it.

Before beginning the movie’s promotional campaign, the entire production team visited the Ayodhya shrine to receive the blessings of Lord Ram. The team decided to embark on a spiritual tour to promote the movie because they were delighted with how the teaser was received well by the audience. The film is currently under post-production, and the release date will be revealed soon.

Since the movie revolves around Lord Hanuman — who was an ardent devotee of Lord Ram — the team decided to start the promotional campaign with the Ayodhya visit. Teja Sajja, who plays the lead role in the movie, shared pictures of their visit from the Ayodhya Ram Temple on Twitter and captioned it, “As we seek the divine blessings of the Lord at Ram Janmabhoomi. Extremely humbled by your love & response”

#AyodhyaAs we seek the divine blessings of the Lord at Ram Janmabhoomi.. 🙏🏻Extremely humbled by your love & response 😇 pic.twitter.com/HDvHpHm5o7— Teja Sajja (@tejasajja123) November 30, 2022

It is interesting to note that the team of Adipurush had visited Ayodhya too and the trailer launch event of the film was held in the holy city.

Other cast members of HanuMan include Amritha Aiyer as the female lead as well as Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Getup Srinu, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai in significant roles. Prasanth Varma earlier worked with Teja Sajja in a first-ever Telugu zombie movie titled Zombie Reddy, which was a successful venture.

