Prasanth Varma Titles His Next Directorial Zombie Reddy and Twitter Can’t Keep Calm

Telugu director Prasanth Varma is back in action now with his third directorial. The filmmaker, who has earlier directed Awe and Kalki, is now coming up with yet another flick titled Zombie Reddy.

“This time will entertain the hell out of you guys!” his announcement read, where he shared the title and first-look poster of his upcoming film.

The poster of the movie shows a full moon in sight and a temple. It is added with horror and creepy scenes like a graveyard, an owl, blood moon and a hand out of a grave, holding the title of the movie.

Ever since the poster was shared online, netizens are willing to know more about the movie.

Twitter user Sumanth Kalyan, who also appears to be the one of the writers of this movie, wrote, “A Prasanth Varma film after #awe & #kalki. This time we will entertain and scare you and give you a hell of crazy experience ever. First Zombie Film In Telugu. Happy to be associated with this film in writing.”

#ZombieReddy - Crazy Title A Prasanth Varma film after #awe & #kalki.This time we will entertain and scare you and give you a hell of crazy experience ever. First Zombie Film In Telugu Happy to be associated with this film in writing ️ @PrasanthVarma pic.twitter.com/49EmVTWv5c — Sumanth Kalyan (@SumanthMj) August 8, 2020

Another user wrote, “I guess this is going to be the first zombie movie made in Telugu. Directed by

@prasanthvarma, produced by @appletreeoffl, Music by #MarkKRobin #PV3 btw interesting title #ZombieReddy. looking forward.”

I guess this is going to be the first zombie movie made in Telugu. Directed by @prasanthvarma produced by @appletreeoffl Music by #MarkKRobin #PV3 btw interesting title #ZombieReddy looking forward. https://t.co/74HW0UAW6Y — Kiran (@tweetsbyhk) August 8, 2020

The netizens seemed excited to watch the first-ever zombie movie to be produced in Telugu.

Well, excited for this one ..#ZombieReddy title is hilarious...Hope this lives up to the hype... pic.twitter.com/g68jXaUq7z — A V A D (@avadsays) August 8, 2020

The motion poster has already geared up the expectation of the viewers. Some even wished for a bilingual release of the movie.