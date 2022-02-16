Prashant More to Appear in new Avatar in Sahkutumb Sahaparivar's Next Episode

Akash Nalawade, who plays the character of Prashant More aka Pashya in the serial, Sahakutumb Sahaparivar will appear in a completely different avatar in the upcoming episode of the series.

Pashya, in the series, is the husband of Anjali Prashant More, played by Komal Kumbhar. A promo video of the serial’s upcoming episode was recently shared by Star Pravah in which Pashya has been sophisticatedly dressed like a hero. The promo confirms that the naive character of Pashya in Sahakutumb Sahaparivar will now undergo a significant transformation.

In the video, Pashya is seen making a powerful entrance wearing a stunning black leather jacket and sunglasses. It will be interesting to see how Anjali responds to his new look.

Sahkutumb Sahaparivar is a remake of the famous Tamil serial, Pandian Stores, that features Sunil Barve and Nandita Dhuri-Patkar in lead roles. It is produced by Hemant Ruparel and Ranjit Thakur under the banner of Frames production.

The Marathi serial revolves around Suryakant, the owner of a Jay Bhawani department store, his wife Sarita, and their family. The show highlights the value of family and relationships.

Suryakant is the patriarch of the family with three younger brothers- Prashant, Omkar, and Vaibhav. The three brothers and their mother have a wonderful life together. This is a heart-touching drama because every part of it can be related to a normal family in India.

The serial is aired on Star Pravah at 7:00 in the evening daily and has a significant fan following among the Marathi audience. The couple of Pashya and Anjali is highly adored by the audience owing to their perfect on-screen chemistry. Before entering the entertainment industry, Akash Nalawade worked with Marathi Theatres. He also danced with the actress Komal Kumbhar at Star Pravah Parivar Puraskar 2021.

