Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR's Next Film May Have Either Of These Two Titles

In May, filmmaker Prashanth Neel shared the first glimpse of his next film, starring Jr NTR. The movie starring the Telugu star is tentatively titled NTR31. Now, it seems that the makers of the movie are close to locking in a title.

According to recent reports, it is being speculated that “Asura” or “Asurudu” are the two titles under consideration for NTR 31. The first look of the film was shared on May 20 marking Jr NTR aka Tarak’s 39th birthday.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒏𝒍𝒚 𝒔𝒐𝒊𝒍 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒊𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝒔𝒐𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝒃𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒅! 𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐨𝐢𝐥…. 𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧 …..

𝐁𝐮𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝….

The monochrome picture captured Tarak’s face with an intense expression. Sharing the look on the social media platform, Neel wrote, “The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!! Can’t wait to make this one with the only force Tarak. NTR31 it is! Wishing you a safe birthday brother. Wishing for a successful collaboration.”

The movie will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. From the first glimpse of the movie, we could sense that the action drama is going to exude a similar aura to Neel’s latest release KGF Chapter 2. The blockbuster Kannada movie, which was released in five languages across the country in April, has collected Rs1,240 crore at the box office.

Meanwhile, Tarak’s last film, RRR also smashed box office records by collecting over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. The SS Rajamouli directorial also starred Ram Charan in the lead role.

Neel and Tarak’s collaboration in the upcoming movie is something the world has set its eyes on. The filmmaker is also working with Telugu star Prabhas for his next film Salaar. NTR31 is expected to have Tarak in a grey role, according to some reports.

The shooting for the movie will begin in April 2023, and will be released in 2024. Tarak is also working with Koratala Shiva for his next film, tentatively titled NTR30.

