Prashanth Neel Donates Rs 50 Lakh For Construction of Eye Hospital in Andhra Pradesh

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel has emerged as one of the most beloved filmmakers in the country. Prashanth has acquired fame on a pan-India level post the success of K.G.F: Chapter 1 and K.G.F: Chapter 2. In addition to being an excellent filmmaker, Prashanth is also an extremely generous person.

Recently, the 42-year-old showed that he has a heart of gold by supporting the construction of an eye hospital in Neelakantapuram in Sri Sathya Sai district, Andhra Pradesh. The celebrated filmmaker donated a sum of Rs 50 lakh towards the construction of the eye hospital. It is worth noting that Neelakanthapuram is the birthplace of Prashanth’s father. Congress leader Dr N Raghuveera Reddy tweeted and revealed Prashanth’s gesture towards Neelakantapuram.

A proud&happy moment for me and to the villagers of Neelakantapuram as my nephew @prashanth_neel for his heart warming contribution of 50lakhs towards the construction of LV Prasad Eye Hospital in our Neelakantapuram on the 75th birth anniversary(15/08/1947)of his father Subhash. pic.twitter.com/UbAVtZWGnu — Dr. N Raghuveera Reddy (@drnraghuveera) August 15, 2022

Prashanth Neel’s Salaar has grabbed the headlines in recent months. The big-budget film will star Prabhas and has generated great hype on social media. Prashanth and Prabhas have taken southern cinema to greater heights. Therefore, trade analysts are predicting that the collaboration will taste success. It is worth noting that Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 broke almost all the records of Indian cinema and grossed around Rs 1200 crore at the worldwide box office.

Prashanth Neel has displayed his limitless imagination and ability to create a grand visual spectacle for the audience. Reports suggest that Salaar will also offer a superlative cinematic experience to the audience. If reports are to be believed, Salaar will feature KGF-style action sequences. The shooting of the film is going on at a fast pace and fans hope that Prashanth will deliver another enthralling magnum opus.

Salaar features Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The action thriller will also star Disha Patani in a pivotal role. Salaar will release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. The film is being produced by Hombale Films.

