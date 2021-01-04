Prashanth Neel Shares Yash's New Still from 'KGF 2', Fans Can't Wait for Teaser to Drop

Director Prashanth Neel had earlier confirmed that KGF: Chapter 2 teaser will be launched on lead star Yash's birthday on January 8. He revealed the launch time to be 10:18 am. As expected Rocky Bhai fans can't keep calm after hearing this massive announcement from the franchise director.

Alongside this hot update, Prashanth has now shared a new still of Yash from the upcoming actioner. It show Rocky Bhai sitting inside a warehouse, his head bowed down and holding an iron rod in his hand. Seems like he will trash some goons in the scene. The warm tone of the still adds more intensity to Yash's raw look.

Production on KGF 2 was affected due to the coronavirus -induced nationwide lockdown in March. The work on the sequel resumed in August, with actors Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash joining the team. KGF follows the story of Rocky (Yash) who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.

The film is a sequel to the 2018 period-action blockbuster KGF starring Yash in the lead. KGF: Chapter 2 also features actor Sanjay Dutt, making his Kannada debut. It also stars Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty.