Prasoon Joshi on Masakali 2.0: It's Sad When Songs are Re-used with Sole Commercial Purpose

Veteran lyricist Prasoon Joshi has reacted to the recreation of his hit song Masakali from the film Delhi 6, saying, it pains him to see that his songs are being re-used for "commercial purposes."

T-series released a recreated version of Masakali on Wednesday. The new song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. As soon as the music video dropped online, it received a huge backlash, with many lashing out at Tanishk for "ruining" the original song.

Prasoon, who coined the term Masakali, has called for protecting "the sanctity of original music and poetry."

"'Masakali’ is not just the word I created but the entire song is special for many reasons. Though all the songs I have written are special for me but a few are milestones in their own right. Delhi 6 - the entire album I humbly say is truly iconic," Prasoon told News18.

Prasoon said that everyone on Delhi 6, from music composer AR Rahman to singer Mohit Chauhan and actor Sonam Kapoor, made Masakali with a lot of heart.

"As I have shared earlier, Masakali is a word which I coined. It has no meaning and it’s not part of any language. I tried to intricately infuse meaning in it through imagery which painstakingly and masterfully AR Rehman composed and singer Mohit added many more dimensions to. Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, cinematographer Binod pradhan, and of course, Sonam who made it visually come to life," Prasoon said.

Recalling an anecdote about the song, Prasoon shared, "I remember soon after the Masakali song came out, a young girl wrote to me that she was fighting a life threatening illness and in her journey to recovery, the song Masakali and especially my words 'Udiyo Na Dariyo' from the song were her strength constantly."

Further expressing his displeasure over Masakali 2.0, Prasoon said, "Things created with heart and painstaking craft reach out and make a genuine difference. So when they are simply re-used with sole commercial purpose, it is indeed sad. There is a larger point here and that is, 'who will protect the sanctity of original music and poetry?' Is there any accountability to the music lovers here or whoever feels like can tamper with the soul? A song or poem has a unique narrative and we need to protect the minute threads of this intricate fabric."

Rahman also appears to be upset with the recreation as he tweeted the link of the original Masakali song late Wednesday night, alongside a note that read, “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew.”

He also took an indirect jibe at the song by posting a cryptic picture on his Instagram, which said, "The strongest man is he who is able to control his anger."