Prasoon Joshi on 'PM Narendra Modi': Irresponsible Statements Made Against CBFC
Central Board of Film Certification chief Prasoon Joshi has strongly reacted to the allegations made by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.
Prasoon Joshi speaking at the News18 Rising India Summit in New Delhi. (Image: News18)
Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi has reacted to the allegations of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) that accused CBFC of giving ‘preferential treatment’ to ‘PM Narendra Modi,’ a biopic on current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vivek Oberoi is playing the titular role in the film.
MNS also demanded Joshi’s resignation from CBFC, which is also known as the Censor Board.
Joshi said he is surprised by the irresponsible statements that are being made regarding the role of the certifying body. He said, "CBFC’s mandate is to review content as per guidelines not to look into the timing of the release of the films. That is the prerogative of the makers."
Joshi also said, “We had already stated that the film is yet to be certified and is in the process of certification as per the requisite guidelines," he said in a statement.”
The film, directed by Omung Kumar, has been criticised by the opposition parties, who claim that the biopic could give undue advantage to the BJP in the polls as it will arrive in theatres before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The seven-phase polls will begin on April 11, the day the film is scheduled to release.
Joshi’s statement further said, "The period of 68 days is the maximum period within which CBFC have to certify films, however, most of the films, including regional films, are actually certified in a much shorter time than this."
"Therefore, the impression that is being attempted that every film should take minimum 68 days for its certification, is absolutely false and contrary to the basic nature of our organisation, which is expected to facilitate industry within the checks and balances as per the statutory guidelines. In keeping with professional ethics a fair and non-judgemental process is followed as per the requisite guidelines in all films that come to CBFC," he added.
