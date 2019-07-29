Prasthanam Teaser Shows Sanjay Dutt Deal With Familiar Territory of Guns, Goons and Politics

After the success of Kabir Singh, Bollywood is all set to witness yet another remake of a Telugu film in Hindi. Prasthanam, the remake of the political action drama film by the same name, written and directed by Deva Katta, stars Sanjay Dutt and Ali Fazal. The Telugu film was well received and the director is seeking to achieve the same success in Bollywood by helming the Hindi remake himself.

The teaser of the Hindi Prasthanam was released on Dutt's 60th birthday on Monday. The minute-long clip showed Dutt in a menacing, powerful avatar, toting guns, leading a political party. The teaser opens with references to the Ramayan and Mahabharat, hinting at an impending 'war for legacy'.

The film promises lots of action, violence, power struggle and emotions. The world of Prasthanam seems to run according to rules of its own, where triggers are pulled at will and death is not that big a deal. The ensemble cast features Manisha Koirala, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff and Amyra Dastur.

The teaser clearly shows that the film is all about Sanjay Dutt's character, who plays the central role. Wearing kurtas alongwith a red tika on his forehead and a cigarette in his mouth, his look from the film will remind you of several other Dutt films. He has been seen in a similar avatar in films like Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 (2018), Zanjeer (2013), Zilla Ghaziabad (2013), Son of Sardaar (2012) and many more.

Although the actor might seem like the perfect choice for the role of Loki, his look and mannerisms look repetitive. Let's hope Dutt is able to offer his viewers something different this time, taking over the role from Sai Kumar, who had impressed audiences with his performance as Loki.

The film will release on September 20. Watch the teaser here:

Follow @News18Movies for more