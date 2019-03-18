Prateek Kuhad: My Music is Pretty Well Known but I Don't Think a Lot of People Know Me
A popular name in indie music, Prateek Kuhad made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with Baar Baar Dekho’s song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.
Image: Instagram/Prateek Kuhad
Prateek was still studying when his music came out in the public domain in 2011. "The first couple of years...it was not like I was making a lot of money. It was just that my first record which was in 2013...before that in 2011, I was doing stuff. I was still in college. I was doing it for fun, more for myself.
"It was in 2013 when my first serious release Raat Raazi happened. I got some attention and festival slots, started seeing some fans who would show up at every show. It was like a step up. I continued to do it," Prateek told IANS.
But he is yet to feel like a star. "I still don't feel famous. I don't think a lot of people know me. My music is pretty well known. But it's not like I am sitting on my album covers, all my music videos or putting up my photos all the time.
"I take flights all the time (for shows) but it doesn't feel like I am very famous. When I am at a show, it becomes a little crazy because there are 2,000 or 3,000 fans all at one place. So, obviously it becomes intense sometimes," he said.
View this post on Instagram
Hi guys. We made a video for cold/mess and it’s beautiful. I think the video really says what I wanted to say with the song, in the most stunning way possible. I’m so grateful for having met the people behind the video who are not just amazing human beings but also incredible at what they do - @molfarnist, @dnm_roots & @adityavarmaarts from @_jugaadmotionpictures. We also got @jimsarbhforreal & @zyhssn to act in it, who are both beautiful, amazingly talented and brought a sense of realness to the video that gave me goosebumps. Also, love and hugs to my amazing managers @ani_voleti and @nicolebarsalona for making this all happen. And @artist.originals for their continued support. I hope you guys like it as much as I do. Full video is up on my facebook and youtube pages! watch/listen/love/share
He is currently on a North America tour. "I had played in the US last year. Just four or five cities. They were smaller venues like 90 to 100 people. This one is a bit more ambitious. There are about 15 cities. There are nicer, bigger venues," he said.
Is he nervous? "It is little overwhelming and surprising. I never thought it would get to this point. The more things happen, the more it gets stressful because there are more people involved.
"When I started out, there was just me and one manager. Now, several more people are working. I feel accountable for everybody," he added.
Prateek has also got a taste of Bollywood. After his debut in Bollywood with Baar Baar Dekho in 2016, he wrote and sang two songs for Karwaan that launched Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan's career in the Hindi film industry.
"So far, I haven't played them live," he said, referring to Saansein and Kadam from Karwaan.
It's not like he deliberately avoids performing them on stage. "At the end of the day, Bollywood or not, there is no distinction in my head," he said. However, he hasn’t got any more Bollywood offers after Karwaan.
"I don't want to rush myself and forcefully put out a record that's mediocre because that's pointless. I have a lot of songs though. Whether they should be part of an album or released as singles, I have to figure out," he said.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Addiction: Two Die in Maharashtra After Being Hit by Train While Playing The Battle Royale Game
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Police Arrests 3 More For Playing The Game During Ban in This State
- WhatsApp Top 5 Up-Coming Updates: Reverse Image Search, Dark Mode, Dark Mode And More
- PUBG Mobile Issues Statement With Regards to Recent Ban in India
- Canada Transport Minister Says Won't Ground Boeing 737 MAX 8 After Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s