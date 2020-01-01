Prateek Kuhad on Featuring in Barack Obama's Favourite Songs List, 'Hope He Comes to My Show'

Singer Prateek Kuhad recently made headlines when his single Cold/Mess featured on former US President Barack Obama's list of his favourite songs from 2019. The list featured artists like Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen, Solange, Lizzo, Frank Ocean, Alicia Keys among others.

The artist, who recently wrapped up his world tour, said that he wants to meet the former POTUS. "But it would be great if he came to a show of mine. "[I came to know of making it to the list] last night, and was in shock. I don't think the feeling has worn off even 24 hours later," he told Mid-day.

On December 31, the singer took to Twitter to thank Obama. "This just happened and I don't think I'll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you @barackobama... what an honour”.

This just happened and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you @barackobama, thank you universe 🙂 I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour. https://t.co/zwaJFIQLmC — Prateek Kuhad (@prateekkuhad) December 30, 2019

Cold/Mess is the title track of his 2019 album. The singer also told The Indian Express that he did better work on it than his previous albums. "It was definitely more intense. Tokens and Charms was light-hearted. It primarily had 11 love songs, which I had created over a period of time but they were less connected to each other. cold/mess had a narrative and was a bit more personal. The more you do this, you grow as an artiste. The production, the art and the song itself were better because I did better as an artiste on this than I did on my earlier pieces,” said Kuhad.

The Cold/Mess video features Zoya Hussain and Jim Sarbh.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.