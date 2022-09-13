Prateek Shah Wishes Hruta Durgule On Her Birthday With A Special Post

Actress Hruta Durgule turned a year older and wiser on September 12 and celebrated her birthday by the beach. Hruta is married to filmmaker Prateek Shah and on her birthday, he wished her in the sweetest way possible. Prateek shared a lovely photo with Hruta Durgule and wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE. As u turn a year older … a year wiser – more aware and responsible: basically, a year closer to me!! May god bless you with all the happiness and success in life! Thank you for being a blessing to u Hruta to many more.”

Hruta replied to Prateek Shah’s post and wrote, “Thank you husband,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Check out the post here:



On her birthday eve, Hruta Durgule shared a photo in which she was seen sitting in a chair on the beach and looking straight into the camera. She captioned the image, “Dialing down the madness before the candles flicker on the cake tonight.” The photo has more than two lakh likes.

Here’s the post:



Hruta Durgule also thanked her fans and followers for the lovely wishes. Sharing photos of herself, she wrote, “Celebrating my 29th by the Sea. Thank you for all the lovely wishes and love. Forever grateful for everything.” The actress also added several hashtags such as, “sea, serene, calm, soothing waters, 29th birthday celebration.”

The post is going viral with close to three lakh likes.

Check out the post:



Hruta Durgule’s 29th birthday was special for one more reason. The actress announced her next big screen venture Kanni. Sharing the news, Hruta wrote, “Announcing my NEXT big screen venture today. Unch Akashat Udaycha Tar Havi Maitrichi… Premachi… Jiddichi…KANNI. P.S – Can there be a better birthday gift !!!!! Thank you Team for this lovely gesture.”

