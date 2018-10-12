English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prateik Babbar's Accident Was 'Simple' Mishap, Says Actor's Lawyer
The statement comes a day after the police closed the accident case, involving the actor and a resident, following a mutual agreement.
Image: Instagram/ Prateik Babbar official
Loading...
The lawyer of Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar, who was booked for dangerous driving after his vehicle knocked down a motorcyclist and entered a one-way street in Goa's Porvorim, said on Friday that the accident was a simple mishap.
The statement comes a day after the police closed the accident case, involving the actor and a resident, following a mutual agreement.
"It was a simple mishap. There were no injuries caused to anyone or anything whatsoever. All the reports alleging rash and negligent driving as well as assault are absolutely untrue and solely aimed at maligning my client's reputation. All the medical tests conducted on my client were negative thereby demolishing all the unfounded allegations," lawyer Vibhav Amonkar said in a statement issued here.
On October 10, Prateik was booked under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act after his car hit the motorcyclist.
During his medical examination at a local government hospital, Prateik had refused a blood test.
His counsel has now said that the vehicle involved in the accident had been released by the officials at the Porvorim police station.
"Some unscrupulous persons were merely trying to gain mileage and publicity from my client's celebrity status. The police after completing all the necessary formalities have compounded the case and closed the matter. The vehicle involved in the said accident has been released along with all the original documents," Amonkar said, adding that Prateik had been "extremely co-operative" with the police.
The statement comes a day after the police closed the accident case, involving the actor and a resident, following a mutual agreement.
"It was a simple mishap. There were no injuries caused to anyone or anything whatsoever. All the reports alleging rash and negligent driving as well as assault are absolutely untrue and solely aimed at maligning my client's reputation. All the medical tests conducted on my client were negative thereby demolishing all the unfounded allegations," lawyer Vibhav Amonkar said in a statement issued here.
On October 10, Prateik was booked under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act after his car hit the motorcyclist.
During his medical examination at a local government hospital, Prateik had refused a blood test.
His counsel has now said that the vehicle involved in the accident had been released by the officials at the Porvorim police station.
"Some unscrupulous persons were merely trying to gain mileage and publicity from my client's celebrity status. The police after completing all the necessary formalities have compounded the case and closed the matter. The vehicle involved in the said accident has been released along with all the original documents," Amonkar said, adding that Prateik had been "extremely co-operative" with the police.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New 2019 Suzuki Jimny Compact SUV First Look Review - Paris Motor Show 2018
- Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava Movie Review: Jr NTR Elevates Tried, Tested Story of Factionalism
- Don't Know How Shah Rukh Could Work With Him, Says Actress Allegedly Raped by Karim Morani
- Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650 First Ride Review: A Different League
- Apple Gets Critical iPhone Technology in $600 Million Dialog Deal
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...