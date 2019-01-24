English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar Get Married in Maharashtrian Style, See Pics
Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar tied the knot in Lucknow as per Marathi tradition. See latest pics here.
For those dwelling in North India, witnessing a Maharashtrian style wedding is a rarity. Well, Prateik Babbar’s marriage with Sanya Sagar, which took place in Lucknow yesterday, will surely go some way in satisfying the urge of cross-cultural hunger, if any. The beaming couple tied the knot yesterday as per Marathi tradition.
The wedding pictures of the couple are making the rounds of social media. For the wedding, Prateik sported a classic off-white kurta pyjama. He teamed this up with a similar coloured stole, draped around his shoulders. He completed the ethnic look with a red coloured turban for his head.
Sanya looked like a typical Maharastrian bride on her wedding night. She wore a traditional yellow nauvari sari and accessorised her look with heavy golden jewellery and bangles.
The wedding celebrations of began in Lucknow on Tuesday with a haldi and mehendi ceremony at the bride's residence in Gomti Nagar.
Even though the two have been friends for over a decade, they only dated for two years before taking the plunge. Prateik had proposed to Sanya in Goa last year.
Son of Raj Babbar and Smita Patil, Prateik has starred in films like Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Dhobi Ghaat, Aarakshan, Ekk Deewana Tha and Baaghi 2.
Sanya is also a part of the entertainment industry and has produced and directed several music videos, short films and fashion films. She is the daughter of BSP leader Pawan Sagar. Their wedding saw the likes of BSP chief Mayawati, SP President Akhilesh Yadav and many other politicians.
Although no Bollywood stars have been spotted at the wedding, Prateik is planning to host a reception for his friends in Mumbai on January 25.
Wedding bells for #PrateikBabbar as he gets married with his longtime girlfriend #SanyaSagar in a low-key ceremony in Lucknow.@prateikbabbar— POP Diaries (@Popdiarieslive) January 24, 2019
We congratulate the newlyweds a happy married life ❤💑#Bollywood #PopDiaries pic.twitter.com/uAbqfN44mW
#PrateikBabbar gets #married to longtime girlfriend #SanyaSagar— Latest 24x7 (@latest_24x7) January 24, 2019
Watch Here👉👉https://t.co/wBNCV0Bv3c pic.twitter.com/xsEUAV97Fy
