Prateik Babbar Blames Drug Addiction For His Slow Career, Takes Full Responsibility For His Actions

After his promising debut in the 2008 film Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na, Prateik Babbar featured in the critically acclaimed film Dhobi Ghaat. The actor starred in more films but he blames his addiction to drugs for his slow career and he takes full responsibility for his actions.The son of actor-politician Raj Babbar and late actress Smita Patil has battled substance abuse. He was away from the big screen for three years and made an impressive comeback with Baaghi 2 in 2018.Asked if he blames drug abuse for his slow career, Prateik told IANS here: "Yes, I take full responsibility for my actions and blame myself and unfortunate circumstances together."The actor, 31, has completed a decade in the industry and he calls it a roller-coaster ride."I feel this decade of my journey in this industry has been one hell of a roller-coaster ride," he said, adding: "I do not regret anything but one thing, that my grandparents were unable to see all the good in my life at this point of my life. I believe regrets are a burden and having them would only drag them down."Talking about the stigma being attached to those who are or were into drug abuse, Prateik said: "For users, abusers and addicts being called a drug addict is much deeper than someone just bringing it up in a casual conversation. The topic is a very sensitive topic and needs to be addressed to any person in a very polite manner."The Ek Deewana Tha actor's latest big screen outing was Mulk, which was well received by critics and the audience.Prateik is now looking for more "impactful" characters to portray on the silver screen."I believe that content-driven impactful characters are a challenge to portray but are also iconic characters and that is something I feel that I am inclined towards and looking forward to," he said.He is now gearing up to play an anti-hero in director Nitesh Tiwari's next starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput.Prateik and his fiance Sanya Sagar were here to walk the ramp for Chola The Label at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018. The two embraced the drag culture on the catwalk."The entire show ‘Bye Felicia' is the showstopper. The cause and theme of the show is the showstopper. We are just a bunch of people representing gender fluidity as it's a very important topic which needs to be addressed," he said.Prateik said he is proud to represent the drag culture, but fails to understand why it is looked down upon in the country."I feel it is immature and foolish and people need to wake up and smell the coffee...adapt to things around you. I truly believe in the concept of love and let love," he said.