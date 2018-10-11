English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prateik Babbar Booked for Rash Driving in Goa, Refuses to Give Blood Sample
Prateik Babbar has been booked under the Motor Vehicles Act.
Prateik Babbar was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk. (Image: Instagram/ Prateik Babbar)
Prateik Babbar has refused to give his blood sample for analysis after he was booked by the Goa Police for rash driving after his car allegedly hit a scooter on Wednesday.
"When Babbar was taken for medical examination at the state-run Asilo Hospital in Mapusa town, he refused to give his blood sample," Porvorim police station inspector Paresh Naik told PTI.
A case under the Motor Vehicles Act was registered, while a probe was on to check whether Babbar could also be booked under IPC sections as the scooter rider alleged that the actor threatened him after the mishap, he said.
The accident reportedly took place on the Panaji-Mapusa highway on Wednesday evening.
According to complainant Paulo Correa, Prateik’s car hit his scooter that he was riding with his sister. The two reportedly got into an altercation after the accident and Prateik misbehaved with the complainant.
Meanwhile, Prateik too has registered a complaint against Correa accusing him of smashing his car's window-shield.
The son of veteran actor Raj Babbar and late actress Smita Patil, Prateik made his acting debut alongside Imran Khan in 2008 film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. He went on to star in several films, including Dhobi Ghaat, Dum Maaro Dum and Aarakshan before he got caught up in substance abuse. He made a comeback earlier this year with Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk.
Recently, he was noticed for his work in Baaghi 2. He will next be seen in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Yaram.
