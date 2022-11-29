Prateik Babbar Explains Why His Role In India Lockdown is a Tribute to His Mother Smita Patil

Prateik Babbar is set to feature in Madhur Bhandarkar’s feature film India Lockdown - country’s first ever film depicting the trials and tribulations of the lockdown imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While the actor has been previously associated more urban characters, Prateik has tried to break that image with this project and aligned himself with the kind of work his mother and legendary actress Smita Patil used to do.

Smita Patil was the star of the parallel cinema movement with films like Mirch Masala, Manthan, Bhumika to her credit. Thus, when Prateik Babbar was roped in to play a migrant worker, he was told that it was an apt opportunity for him to pay tribute to the late actress’s legacy.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, he recalled, “I was also extremely invested because the first time I met Madhur sir, he said, ‘Prateik teri maa aise kirdaar nibhaati thi. Tu agar ye jee-jaan se karega to ye tribute ho sakta hai Smita Patil ko (your mother used to play such roles. If you do it with full honesty, it can be a tribute to Smita Patil)’. And I just said, when do we start? Every single day on set, I used to think about her. Every single day! Whatever the outcome of the film be, this character is dedicated to this community and my mother."

The Cobalt Blue actor also explained, “I was immediately invested because we know the kind of lives these people live. Our heart was already there. I won’t call it pity but it does feel bad to see them go through so many hardships. Both Sai and I were very invested in these characters. It’s a huge responsibility to represent this community. It was essential to present this bitter truth of their lives.”

Written by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah with Madhur Bhandarkar, ‘India Lockdown’ explores the lives of disparate characters who are catapulted into an unforeseen dramatic situation instigated by the lockdown due to the corona pandemic. The film will also feature Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumara and Sai Tamhankar.

