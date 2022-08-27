Prateik Babbar Finds Love Again in Priya Banerjee After Divorce from Sanya Sagar? Here’s What We Know

Prateik Babbar is once again in the news, and this time it is not for his professional update but some development in his personal life. The actor, who had sought to separate from his now ex-wife, Sanya Sagar in 2020, seems to have found love again in another actor.

We are talking about actor Priya Banerjee. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Prateik and Priya are seeing each other. A source was quoted saying, “They have known each other for a year now. They met each other through a common friend from the TV world. It doesn’t stop here, Prateik Babbar has already told about his current ladylove Priya Banerjee to his family. Prateik & Priya often hang out & work out but want to keep their relationship low-profile as of now. The reason being is his divorce in process with his wife Sanya Sagar.”

Priya Banerjee had made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Gupta’s Jazbaa as Sia. The film had Aishwarya Rau Bachchan and Irrfan Khan in the lead. She has also worked in Tamil and Telugu films. She has also been a part of several web series like Twisted 3, Hello Mini and both seasons of Alt Balaji’s Bekaaboo.

Reports of Prateik and Sanya hitting rough waters had started doing the rounds early in 2020, when their marriage had just been around a year. It was reported that they were living separately, and some even claimed that they had decided to reconcile and give their marriage a chance. However, things did not work out between the two.

Prateik was last seen in the film Bachchhan Paandey. He also appeared in the Netflix film, Cobalt Blue. He will next be seen in the next season of Four More Shots Please.

