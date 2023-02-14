Actor Prateik Babbar often shares glimpses of his personal life on his Instagram handle. On Valentine’s Day, the actor confirmed that he is dating actress Priya Banerjee. Sharing a silhouette with his girlfriend, and giving a glimpse of their matching tattoos, he wrote, “p b”.

As soon the photos were shared, they went viral. Reacting to Prateik’s post, actor Meiyang Chang wrote, “Now you’ve piqued everybody’s curiosity, my friend… Sweet pictures,” in the comments section. Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur dropped in a bundle of heart emojis on the post. Vahbiz Dorabjee commented, “God bless.” Fans and well wishers dropped in heartfelt comments for Priya’s post too.

Take a look at the pics here:

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the duo met with each each other earlier last year through a common friend. They have been keeping a low-profile.They have known each other for a year now. They met each other through a common friend from the TV world.”

The source added, “It doesn’t stop there, Prateik Babbar has already told about his current ladylove Priya Banerjee to his family. Prateik & Priya often hang out & work out but want to keep their relationship low-profile as of now. The reason being is his divorce in process with his wife Sanya Sagar.” Prateik parted ways with her reportedly during the lockdown after tying the knot on January 23, 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prateik was last seen in India Lockdown which was released on an OTT platform. The Madhur Bhandarkar directorial also starred Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, and Prakash Belawadi.

He dedicated the role to his late mother and told Hindustan Times, “I was also extremely invested because the first time I met Madhur sir, he said, ‘Prateik teri maa aise kirdaar nibhaati thi. Tu agar ye jee-jaan se karega to ye tribute ho sakta hai Smita Patil ko (Your mother used to play such roles. If you do it with full honesty, it can be a tribute to Smita Patil)’. And I just said, when do we start? Every single day on set, I used to think about her. Every single day! Whatever the outcome of the film be, this character is dedicated to this community and my mother.”

Prateik will next be seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, with Taapsee Pannu.

