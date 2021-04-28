Prateik Babbar Gets Mom Smita Patil's Name Tattooed on His Heart: Exactly Where She's Supposed to Be

Prateik Babbar has gotten his mother, late actress Smita Patil’s name tattooed in his chest. He shared a selfie with the new ink, and said, “Inked my mother’s name on my heart.. ️ smita #4ever." The tattoo has his mother’s name with the year she was born and an infinity sign.

Talking about the new ink, Prateik told ETimes that he always wanted to have his mother’s name tattooed but couldn’t decide for a long time. He said, “I always wanted my mother’s name tattooed. I have been indecisive about it for years. The moment finally felt right. She’s inked exactly where she’s supposed to be, on my heart. 1955 signifies the year she was born & now with me till infinity."

Prateik is the son of actors Smita Patil and Raj Babbar. Patil was one of the leading actresses of parallel cinema, with acclaimed performances in Manthan (1977), Shakti (1982), Arth (1982), Ardh Satya (1983), Mandi (1983) and Mirch Masala (1985). She passed away on 13 December 1986 at the age of 31 due to childbirth complications.

Prateik followed in his parents’ footsteps to become an actor with the 2008 drama Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. He was last seen in the film Mumbai Saga and in the web series Chakravyuh. He will be next seen in Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar.

