Prateik Babbar Joins Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput for Nitesh Tiwari's Next Film

Actor Prateik Babbar is excited to join Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput in Nitesh Tiwaris next yet-untitled project.The project is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Studios.Prateik will be seen as antagonist, and he has already started training in basketball and football for the film."I'm looking forward to be a part of this project. Sajid Nadiadwala has been very supportive and I'm ever grateful. I can't wait to work with Nitesh Tiwari as well," Prateik said in a statement to IANS.A student drama with a social message, the film is set in an engineering college and is about embracing success and failure with equanimity. The film is expected to roll by November 2018 and release in August 2019.Tiwari is famous for Dangal and he also co-wrote Bareilly Ki Barfi with Shreyas Jain, which was directed by his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.At the moment, Prateik is busy shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar's next Devidas Thakur.