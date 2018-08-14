English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Prateik Babbar Joins Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput for Nitesh Tiwari's Next Film
Prateik Babbar will be next seen in a negative role with Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput for Nitesh Tiwari's next film.
A file photo of Prateik Babbar.
Loading...
Actor Prateik Babbar is excited to join Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput in Nitesh Tiwaris next yet-untitled project.
The project is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Studios.
Prateik will be seen as antagonist, and he has already started training in basketball and football for the film.
"I'm looking forward to be a part of this project. Sajid Nadiadwala has been very supportive and I'm ever grateful. I can't wait to work with Nitesh Tiwari as well," Prateik said in a statement to IANS.
A student drama with a social message, the film is set in an engineering college and is about embracing success and failure with equanimity. The film is expected to roll by November 2018 and release in August 2019.
Tiwari is famous for Dangal and he also co-wrote Bareilly Ki Barfi with Shreyas Jain, which was directed by his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
At the moment, Prateik is busy shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar's next Devidas Thakur.
Also Watch
The project is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Studios.
Prateik will be seen as antagonist, and he has already started training in basketball and football for the film.
"I'm looking forward to be a part of this project. Sajid Nadiadwala has been very supportive and I'm ever grateful. I can't wait to work with Nitesh Tiwari as well," Prateik said in a statement to IANS.
A student drama with a social message, the film is set in an engineering college and is about embracing success and failure with equanimity. The film is expected to roll by November 2018 and release in August 2019.
Tiwari is famous for Dangal and he also co-wrote Bareilly Ki Barfi with Shreyas Jain, which was directed by his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
At the moment, Prateik is busy shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar's next Devidas Thakur.
Also Watch
-
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mira Rajput Gives Befitting Reply to Trolls Criticising her Acting Debut in TV Ad
- Check Out the First Posters of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor’s Namaste England
- Varma: Test Cricket Is Dying, But Cricket Is Not
- Captain’s Knock: Guess Who Is Personally Training Ranveer Singh For His Role In Kabir Khan’s 83?
- After Getting Married, I Don't Even Get That Much Time to Spend With Virat: Anushka Sharma
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...