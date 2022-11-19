Prateik Babbar on How 'Nonsense' Films Worked At Box Office After Covid-19 Lockdown

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar, who rose to fame with the romantic flick Ek Deewana Tha, has treated us with some fascinating characters in films like Issaq, Dhobi Ghat, and Cobalt Blue. Prateik is not your quintessential Bollywood hero. His films make it a point to leave an impact on you long after you have departed from the theatres. Now, the handsome hunk is once again back on the screens to treat fans to his amazing acting prowess in director Madhur Bhandarkar’s India Lockdown.

During the promotion of the film, Prateik got candid with television host and film critic Siddharth Kanan. Speaking on films released post the Covid-19 lockdown period, the actor shared that although “nonsense" movies became blockbusters in movie halls, those released on the OTT platform did not receive the deserved fame.

In the interview, actress Shweta Basu Prasad, who essays a crucial role in the film India Lockdown opened up on how the audience’s preferences have changed after the pandemic hit the world. Films that were earlier loved by the masses in theatres are underperforming now. “The last two years have filtered the audience’s palette as well," she said.

Commenting on Shweta’s remark, Prateik said, “Definitely, the palette has filtered, but I feel like it’s a 50-50." Taking a slight jibe at films premiered during the post-Covid era, Prateik noted, “I don’t want to take films or actors’ names, but films, in my opinion, which shouldn’t have worked, those which have been not been bakwas but just nonsense films, aaj kal woh bhi box office pe fatt rahin hain."

Meanwhile, talking about Prateik Babbar’s character in India Lockdown, the actor will be essaying the role of a migrant labourer who is forced to bear the brunt of the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic and return home on foot. Besides Prateik Babbar and Shweta Basu Prasad, the film also stars Aahana Kumra, Zarin Shihab, Sai Tamhankar, and Prakash Belawadiin pivotal roles.

Helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar India Lockdown takes us on a tour of the drastic repercussions faced by people after the deadly coronavirus pandemic brought the world to its knees. India Lockdown will air on OTT platform Zee5, on December 2 this year.

