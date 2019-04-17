English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prateik Babbar on Working With Rajinikanth in 'Darbar': Can't Wait to Create Magic
Prateik Babbar will be essaying the role of villain in south superstar Rajinikanth's next 'Darbar'.
Image: Instagram/ Prateik Babbar official
Actor Prateik Babbar will be essaying the role of villain in south superstar Rajinikanth's next Darbar.
The project, to be directed by AR Murugadoss, will feature Rajinikanth as a cop after 25 years. It will be the first time Prateik is working with the superstar and the filmmaker.
"It is such a dream come true to have bagged this project in such little time. This year is looking very positive for me and Sanya (Sagar) has been such a great influence on my life professionally and personally," the actor said in a statement.
"I can't wait to commence shooting with Rajinikanth sir and AR Murugadoss sir this week and create some magic," he added.
The project, which was tentatively titled Thalaivar 167, also features Nayanthara as the female lead. The actor has previously worked with Rajinikanth in Kuselan, Chandramukhi and Sivaji.
Murugadoss had last week shared the first look of Darbar which marks his maiden collaboration with Rajinikanth.
The poster was decked up with police instruments and equipments, with the punchline, "You decide whether you want to be good, bad or worse."
The film is backed by Lyca Productions, the banner which was also behind Rajinikanth's science-fiction and action flick 2.0.
Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the movie whereas Santosh Sivan will serve as the cinematographer. Sreedhar Prasad will be editing the film.
The film recently went on floors and is expected to release on Pongal, 2020.
Prateik will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, Mahesh Manjrekar's Power and Anubhav Sinha's Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. The actor also has a web series in his kitty and it is expected to release later this year.
