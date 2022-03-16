Prateik Babbar Says Sanjay Leela Bhansali Wanted to Offer Him Saawariya: 'I Was in Rehab'

Prateik Babbar almost made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali! The actor, who is the son of actors Raj Babbar and late Smita Patil, had made his acting debut with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, playing Genelia D’Souza’s (now Deshmukh) brother. However, the actor in a recent interview revealed that SLB had plans of roping him for Saawariya. But the actor was in rehab at that point.

The film marked Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s acting debut. The film also starred Salman Khan in a cameo role. In a recent interview with Mashable India, Prateik revealed Sanjay Leela Bhansali had tried to reach out to him via his home number. Prateik also recalled that he learned about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s call to his house many years later.

“Actually I have a funny story. Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali was calling my house when I was 18 years old, when I was in rehab, for Saawariya. I was too young, I was in rehab so it couldn’t have worked out. But my grandparents told me a few years later," he said.

The actor added that he doesn’t regret missing out on the movie for at that point in life he did not want to become an actor. He said that he just ‘stumbled into it’ and eventually became his calling. “Since both my folks were actors - and good actors. I wanted to be a rockstar at that time, far away from the world of acting. I wanted to grow my hair, wear eye make-up, face make-up and scream on stage. Before that, I wanted to be a cricketer," he added.

A little over a decade in the industry, Prateik has done several films and series. These include Dum Maaro Dum, My Friend Pinto, Ekk Deewana Tha, Chhichhore and Four More Shots Please!

