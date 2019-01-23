English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prateik Babbar to Tie the Knot with Longtime Girlfriend Sanya Sagar in Lucknow Today, See Pics
Prateik and Sanya are getting married after dating for eight years. Take a look at pictures from their haldi and mehendi ceremonies.
Prateik and Sanya are getting married after dating for eight years. Take a look at pictures from their haldi and mehendi ceremonies.
Following in the footsteps of other Bollywood celebrities who tied the knot during this wedding season, actor Prateik Babbar is all set to marry longtime girlfriend Sanya Sagar, daughter of BSP leader Pawan Sagar, in Lucknow. The couple got engaged in January 2018.
Pictures from their haldi and mehendi functions have hit the internet. Prateik is seen covered in haldi from head to toe, posing with swag.
For the mehendi, Sanya was dressed in a yellow outfit and accessorised the costume with flowers in her hair. Prateik wore kurta-pyjama and a green stole. Amidst their relatives and guests showering the couple with love and blessings, Prateik and Sanya were seen having a blissful time.
Prateik and Sanya have known each other for as long as eight years, and he proposed to her last year. Son of Raj Babbar and Smita Patil, Prateik has starred in films like Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Dhobi Ghaat, Aarakshan, Ekk Deewana Tha and Baaghi 2.
Sanya is also a part of the entertainment industry and has produced and directed several music videos, short films and fashion films. The couple will tie the knot today in Lucknow, Sanya's hometown.
We also got an early glimpse of Sanya's bridal look:
According to sources, BSP chief Mayawati, SP President Akhilesh Yadav and many other politicians are expected to attend the wedding ceremony.
View this post on Instagram
Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar looking cute together as they get captured in this candid during their Mehendi and Haldi ceremony in Lucknow! . . . . . #Bollywood #bollywoodactress #page3 #page3reporter #hero #heroine #model #actor #actress #moviestars #instabollywood #instanews #bollynews #shootscenes #shooting #moviescenes #star #Indiancinema #hindicinema #bollywoodhot #bollywoodactor #styleicon #PrateikBabbar #SanyaSagar weddingbells
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to the family @pynkmoss. . . . #sansandprat #prateikbabbar #indianwedding #lucknow #love #familygoals #tradition #india #photo #photos #pic #pics #envywear #picture #pictures #snapshot #art #beautiful #instagood #picoftheday #photooftheday #exposure #composition #iphonexs #capture #moment
