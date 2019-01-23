LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Prateik Babbar to Tie the Knot with Longtime Girlfriend Sanya Sagar in Lucknow Today, See Pics

Prateik and Sanya are getting married after dating for eight years. Take a look at pictures from their haldi and mehendi ceremonies.

News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Prateik Babbar to Tie the Knot with Longtime Girlfriend Sanya Sagar in Lucknow Today, See Pics
Prateik and Sanya are getting married after dating for eight years. Take a look at pictures from their haldi and mehendi ceremonies.
Loading...
Following in the footsteps of other Bollywood celebrities who tied the knot during this wedding season, actor Prateik Babbar is all set to marry longtime girlfriend Sanya Sagar, daughter of BSP leader Pawan Sagar, in Lucknow. The couple got engaged in January 2018.

Pictures from their haldi and mehendi functions have hit the internet. Prateik is seen covered in haldi from head to toe, posing with swag.



For the mehendi, Sanya was dressed in a yellow outfit and accessorised the costume with flowers in her hair. Prateik wore kurta-pyjama and a green stole. Amidst their relatives and guests showering the couple with love and blessings, Prateik and Sanya were seen having a blissful time.



Prateik and Sanya have known each other for as long as eight years, and he proposed to her last year. Son of Raj Babbar and Smita Patil, Prateik has starred in films like Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Dhobi Ghaat, Aarakshan, Ekk Deewana Tha and Baaghi 2.

Sanya is also a part of the entertainment industry and has produced and directed several music videos, short films and fashion films. The couple will tie the knot today in Lucknow, Sanya's hometown.

We also got an early glimpse of Sanya's bridal look:



According to sources, BSP chief Mayawati, SP President Akhilesh Yadav and many other politicians are expected to attend the wedding ceremony.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram