Prateik Babbar's Wife Sanya Sagar Finally Reacts to Rumours Of Separation From Actor

Prateik Babbar's Wife Sanya Sagar Finally Reacts to Rumours Of Separation From Actor

Prateik Babbar tied the knot with Sanya, a film producer, in January 2019.

  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 8:13 AM IST
Recently, a media report suggested that Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar’s married life with Sanya Sagar had hit a rough patch. The 33-year-old actor tied the knot with Sanya, a film producer, in January 2019.

A few days ago, SpotboyE reported that the couple had been living separately for the past few weeks. The report further stated that the two had also unfollowed each other on Instagram with Prateik even deleting his honeymoon pictures from the photo-video sharing platform.

When asked to comment about the reports that they have been living separately for the last few weeks, Sanya neither refused nor denied the reports and gave a rather cryptic response.

"Who gave you this news? I really don’t wish to entertain such talk," Sanya told SpotboyE.

Daughter of BSP leader Pawan Sagar, Sanya dated Prateik for a couple of years before tying the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. Their wedding saw the likes of BSP chief Mayawati, SP president Akhilesh Yadav and many other politicians.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror in 2018, Prateik had said that he was blessed to have Sanya in his life. “She’s the best partner I could have asked for. It didn’t take me long to figure out that she was the one for me,” he said.

On the work front, Prateik, who was last seen in Rajinikanth's Darbar, will make his next appearance in Mumbai Saga. The upcoming film also features John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Pankaj Tripathi, Gulshan Grover, Sharman Joshi among others. It is scheduled to hit theatres on June 19.

